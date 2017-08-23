Morning weather and travel: traffic building on M3

Have your say

Traffic is building on the M3 northbound this morning, while temperatures are expected to rise to more than 20C again.

The rest of the Portsmouth area’s main roads are flowing freely.

The weather for the day is expected be cloudy with a maximum temperature of 21C.

Travel

M27 – Short delays around Hedge End (junction 7)

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays