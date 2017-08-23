Morning weather and travel: traffic building on M3

Traffic is building on the M3 northbound this morning, while temperatures are expected to rise to more than 20C again.
The rest of the Portsmouth area’s main roads are flowing freely.
The weather for the day is expected be cloudy with a maximum temperature of 21C.
_____
Travel
M27 – Short delays around Hedge End (junction 7)
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
