MP supports rail development for access to airport

AN MP has shown her support for a rail access scheme which would see direct services running to London Paddington via Heathrow.

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage has written to the Secretary of State for Transport supporting Heathrow Southern Railway [HSR] Limited’s proposed Southern Rail Access Scheme.

The scheme would offer direct services from Basingstoke to London Paddington and Old Oak Common via Heathrow.

Ms Dinenage said: ‘This is an imaginative project that would ease motorway congestion, deliver reliable journey times and support both local and national businesses, by boosting connectivity with a major, international transport hub.’