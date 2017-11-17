NATIONAL: Four dead in horror mid-air crash between plane and helicopter

Have your say

FOUR people have died in a horror mid-air crash between a helicopter and a two-seater plane today, police have confirmed.

Both of the aircraft are understood to have come from Wycombe Air Park and collided near the village of Waddesdon, in Buckinghamshire, shortly after midday.

Superintendent Rebecca Mears of Thames Valley said this evening the aircraft were carrying two people each.

She said she could not give any details of the identity or the genders of the victims at this stage and her ‘first priority’ at this stage was the next of kin.

The vehicles landed in dense woodland not far from the Waddesdon Manor.

Eye witesses reported seeing thick plumes of black smoke rising from the crash site.

Emergency services, including police, paramedics and firefighters, all battled to save the occupants of the aircraft – who have not been formally identified.

The incident is now being investigated by police and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.