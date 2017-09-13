New street lights will make Portsmouth ‘a safer place’

Have your say

NEW street lighting could be on the cards in a bid to boost road safety and meet emissions targets.

Portsmouth City Council has implemented a new street lighting strategy, which sets out how the authority will maintain and improve street lighting across the city over the next few years.

The scheme includes use of new technologies such as LED installations in some areas of the city, and addresses efficiency and emissions targets.

It aims to make pedestrian and cycle routes easier and safer to use.

Councillor Simon Bosher, cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said the strategy was key to improving the city’s street scene.

The Tory councillor said: ‘Street lighting plays a big part in helping people feel safe in the city and enhancing the local area.

‘The changes we’re making to our network will have environmental benefits and are good value for money.’

The strategy comes after safety concerns were raised about some city routes with inadequate lighting.