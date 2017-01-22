OPINION: ‘Let’s ban strikes!’

At this point I’m certain the majority of the British people would love to ban militant, opportunistic unions from striking.

Unions had a purpose once, when people worked in terrible conditions and lost limbs.

We don’t have these problems now.

Unions have got way above their station – I don’t know why they feel as though they have any right to make management decisions.

You don’t like your pay? Don’t like your hours? Well, you signed the employment contract. If you don’t like it any more get another job.

Everyone moans to high heaven about fares, yet we have unnecessary staff on each train.

We don’t need someone to shut the doors when the driver can simply push a button.

