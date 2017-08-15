Passengers told to avoid Waterloo after 'low-speed' train derailment

PASSENGERS looking to head to London Waterloo are advised not to travel to the station until the end of the day.

A 'low speed' partial derailment of a train outside London's busiest station has led to commuting chaos for those heading into the capital.

Passengers are told to avoid London Waterloo

The incident saw no injuries to passengers but combined with a signal failure, led to severe delays with passengers asked to avoid heading travelling to Waterloo due to many cancellations and delays.

A statement from South West Trains and Network Rail said: 'South West Trains and Network Rail are advising passengers not to travel following a low speed, partial derailment at London Waterloo this morning.

'There are no injuries to passengers or staff and a very limited service is running to and from Waterloo, which is expected for the rest of today.

'The incident happened as the train was pulling away from its platform at Waterloo at 05.40am. An investigation to establish the cause of the incident is underway.'