Pensioner suffers serious injuries after tractor drives over sports car

Have your say

A 75 year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after his sports car was involved in a collision with a tractor on the A32.

A spokesman for the police said: ‘We were called at 8.31am to reports of a collision involving a small Austin Sprite sports car and a tractor on the A32 near Droxford.

‘The driver of the sports car, a 75-year-old man from the Soberton area, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

‘The driver of the tractor sustained no visible injuries.’

Various road closures are still in place on the A32 and B2150, including on Sheep Pond Lane, and just prior to the entry to the village of Droxford.

Fire crews from Wickham, Bishops Waltham and two support vehicles from Cosham also attended the scene.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: ‘ We were called at 8.34am this morning to a road traffic collision on Garrison Hill.

‘It looks like a tractor has driven over a sports car with a person inside.’

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 170 of today’s date.