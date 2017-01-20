Pensioner taken to hospital after funeral cortege crashes into Portsmouth pub

A PENSIONER has been taken to hospital after a funeral cortege crashed into a pub this afternoon.

One of the black limousines in the procession smashed into the side of The Pembroke pub, in Pembroke Road, Old Portsmouth.

The incident happened at about 2.30pm. Police were the first emergency team to arrive at the scene and closed the road.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said they were alerted to the crash at 2.38pm.

The ambulance official added: ‘The ambulance crew on site treated a man in his 70s.

‘He was then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

Damian Harrington, who lives in Old Portsmouth, was passing by the road and was shocked to see the crash’s aftermath.

The 41-year-old said: ‘You don’t see this every day.

‘To see a car crashing into a pub is one thing but to see a funeral car hit a pub is something very unusual.’