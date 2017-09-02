Plan to solve Chichester parking woes to be debated

A SOLUTION to city parking problems could be a step closer as a council looks set to launch a new strategy to improve the situation.

For years, officers at Chichester District Council and West Sussex County Council have been working to make parking in Chichester better.

It comes as the city looks set to increase, with estimates saying by 2029 there will be 20 per cent more car journeys.

Now, the plan to cope with this surge – known as the Chichester Road Space Audit – is set to begin its online public consultation.

Councillor Bob Lanzer, the county council’s highways boss, said no formal decision had been made but added the consultation would be used to ‘gauge’ opinion.