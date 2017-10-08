Police launch appeal after a man dies on the M27

Have your say

A man has died after being hit by a car on the M27 on Saturday night.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, died from his injuries at the scene after an incident involving a car on the entry sliproad at Junction 5 for Eastleigh.

A spokesperson for the police said: ‘A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a grey Citroen Xsara on the entry sliproad at junction 5 eastbound at around 7.10pm.’

The sliproad and two lanes of the eastbound carriageway were closed for a number of hours to allow a thorough investigation.

Anyone who saw what happened should call 101 quoting Operation Lateral (44170389714).