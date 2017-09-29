Probe is launched into chaos on the M3

A GOVERNMENT investigation is set to take place after a major motorway route was left in chaos over the weekend.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling has confirmed that following the 11-hour closure of parts of the M3 near Winchester on Saturday, the Department for Transport would look into why drivers were not better informed about the closure.

Tests are still being carried out on the flammable substance that was thrown from a bridge in the early hours of Saturday morning.

It led to police and bomb disposal experts being called in to carry out tests on the substance.

Social media users shared pictures of themselves playing golf and doing handstands while stuck in the traffic.

According to Hampshire police, officers are also aware of and investigating a similar incident which took place on the same bridge last week, at around 4am on September 16.

People who saw anything that might help the police with the investigation can call 101.