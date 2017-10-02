Rail firm promises services during industrial action

SOUTHERN Railway says that it hopes to operate a full service – despite two strikes from RMT Union scheduled to take place this week.

RMT union’s workers will be striking tomorrow and on Friday, October 5. But the rail firm hopes that this won’t have a significant impact.

A limited West London line will be in operation during peak hours, and trains between Leatherhead and Guildford will not be running.

However, train services from Portsmouth currently will not be affected – for more information people can go to southernrailway.com/your-journey