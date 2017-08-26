Rail replacement buses deployed between Horsham and Barnham after person hit by train

Have your say

RAIL replacement buses are currently running between Horsham and Barnham.

Train lines between the two stations were blocked earlier this morning as emergency services responded to reports someone had been hit by a train.

Services were alerted to the incident at 7.35am, leading to expected disruption until midday.

Southern Rail have issued a warning that services running through these stations could be revised, delayed by up to 30 minutes or cancelled.

While some trains are running to Barnham, this decision is being made on a train-by-train basis.

Rail users are advised to speak to station staff to acquire more information on the now-scheduled bus services.

Those who take replacement buses to Barnham will then be able to use the station’s rail services to Portsmouth.