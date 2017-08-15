RAIL WARNING: Passengers told not to travel to London Waterloo after signal failure

PASSENGERS looking to head to London Waterloo are advised not to travel to the station until the end of the day.

A signal failure and an operational incident between Vauxhall and the busiest London station earlier this morning has led to train services running to and from the site to be delayed or cancelled.

Images on social media have also shown what appears to be a train derailed from the line, but South West Trains have not provided any further details on this.

The rail operator's Twitter account stated: 'Due to a signal failure and an operational incident. We advise you to avoid Waterloo. Disruption expected until the end of the day.