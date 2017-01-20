Search

Reduced Wightlink service between Portsmouth and Fisbourne after ferry fire

A fire broke out on a Wightlink car ferry yesterday. Picture date Thursday 19th January, 2017. Picture by Christopher Ison. Contact +447544 044177 chris@christopherison.com PPP-170119-105506001

A REDUCED service is running between Portsmouth and Fishbourne following a devastating fire on a Wightlink car ferry yesterday.

An investigation is underway by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency after a fire broke out aboard the St Faith Wightlink Ferry at about 9.30am.

The vessel was on route from Portsmouth to Fishbourne when the UK Coastguard received the call about the fire on the bridge wing port side.

All of the ship’s 52 passengers disembarked safely from the vessel.

Wightlink are today running a revised timetable on the Portsmouth to Fishbourne route. Full timetable can be found here.

