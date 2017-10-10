Search

Revamped number 23 bus service provides ‘a vital transport link’

(Left to right), Peter Shelley of Hampshire County Council, Mayor of Havant Councillor Elaine Shimbart, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Councillor Ken Ellcome, and Edward Hodgson of Stagecoach. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171226-1)
A MULTI-MILLION pound bus service is officially open for business.

Yesterday morning Stagecoach South revealed the new number 23 service from Portsmouth to Havant and Leigh Park – a £3m investment from the company.

The grand opening was attended by both the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and the Mayor of Havant.

Steve Thorpe from Stagecoach South said: ‘These new buses are the latest modern spec and are ideal for both commuters and students.

‘Every bus has been fitted with leather seating, free on-board wifi and next-stop announcements.

‘We also have USB charging ports for every seat, which I think will go down really well with teenagers and young professionals.’

Managing director Edward Hodgson said: ‘Investment in our network is vital and route 23 serves a dual purpose, not only providing local customers with day to day access to work, education, leisure and retail but also providing a vital public transport link for visitors to the city.’