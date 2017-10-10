Revamped number 23 bus service provides ‘a vital transport link’

Have your say

A MULTI-MILLION pound bus service is officially open for business.

Yesterday morning Stagecoach South revealed the new number 23 service from Portsmouth to Havant and Leigh Park – a £3m investment from the company.

The grand opening was attended by both the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and the Mayor of Havant.

Steve Thorpe from Stagecoach South said: ‘These new buses are the latest modern spec and are ideal for both commuters and students.

‘Every bus has been fitted with leather seating, free on-board wifi and next-stop announcements.

‘We also have USB charging ports for every seat, which I think will go down really well with teenagers and young professionals.’

Managing director Edward Hodgson said: ‘Investment in our network is vital and route 23 serves a dual purpose, not only providing local customers with day to day access to work, education, leisure and retail but also providing a vital public transport link for visitors to the city.’