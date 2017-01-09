Review continues over Portsmouth parking strategy

COUNCIL leaders are to continue their review into the future of parking and the best ways to resolve traffic issues in Portsmouth.

It follows a number of debates launched last year about the best ways to tackle problems blighting the city’s road network.

A number of ideas have been brought forward, including using the city’s park-and-ride hub in Tipner as an overflow car park in evenings when it’s not used for cars when motorists hop on the bus into the city centre.

The next meeting of the traffic, environment and community safety scrutiny panel, which is leading the two-year review, takes place on Monday, January 16.

The panel will hear evidence from the following witnesses: Michael Robinson, the council’s parking operations manager, Paul Deluchi, contract manager, Mountjoy Ltd, and Fred Jones, general manager for Uber taxi firm.

The debate will take place at 2pm in Portsmouth Guildhall, in the executive meeting room on the third floor.

The review is being led by traffic, environment and community safety scrutiny panel chairman Councillor Stuart Potter.

The other members on the panel are; vice-chairman Cllr Steve Hastings, Cllr Lee Hunt, Cllr Frank Jonas, Cllr Ian Lyon and Cllr Tom Wood.

The council says the review is not considering the location or circumstances of individual residential parking zones, nor will it cover parking enforcement issues.