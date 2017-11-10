Road closures ‘removed’ around Solent Airport after bomb disposal units leave the site

Have your say

ROAD closures put in place around an airport have now been removed.

Road closures put in place around Solent Airport after the discovery of a ‘suspicious object’ have now been lifted.

Motorists were forced to divert their journeys yesterday after Sea Lane, Croft Lane and Stubbington Lane – between Lee-on-the-Solent and Stubbington – were closed after a piece of suspected historic ordnance was found.

However, all three roads have now been re-opened.

Posting a message to Twitter at 7.26am, travel news source Romanse said: ‘Stubbington Lane is now open between Lee-on-the-Solent and Stubbington. Sea Lane and Crofton Avenue are also now open.’

Following the find on Thursday afternoon, Fareham Borough Council announced while bomb experts were at the scene in Lee-on-the-Solent, it was unlikely a controlled explosion would take place during the evening.

Experts have now left the site, according to Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward.

He said: ‘Bomb disposal units have now left the site and we are just waiting to find out what the object discovered yesterday was.

‘All roads around the airport have now been re-opened.’

THE BIGGER TRAVEL PICTURE

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some slow northbound traffic between Fareham Road and Gosport Road

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays