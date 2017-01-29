Roadworks for the week ahead

These are the roadworks being undertaken by Highways England within a 30 mile radius of Portsmouth.

A27 westbound exit for A280 - Westbound - Road Works

Period: expect disruption until 23:59 on 10 February 2017. Location: The A27 westbound exit slip to the A280. Status: Currently Active. Lanes Closed: All lanes are closed. Reason: Roadworks.

A27 westbound access from A2030 - Westbound - Road Works

Status: Pending. Lane Closures: Lane one will be closed. Schedule: From 22:00 on 29 January 2017 to 06:00 on 30 January 2017. Location: The A27 westbound entry slip from the A2030. Lanes Closed: There will be one of two lanes closed. Reason: Emergency roadworks are planned.

A27 westbound between A24 near Worthing (west) and A280 - Westbound - Road Works

Period: expect disruption until 23:59 on 10 February 2017. Status: Currently Active. Lane Closures: Lane one is closed. Location: The A27 westbound between the A24 North and the junction with the A280. Lanes Closed: There is one of two lanes closed. Reason: Roadworks.

A27 eastbound access from A3 - Eastbound - Road Works

Status: Pending. Lane Closures: Lane two will be closed. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 22:00 and 06:00 from 30 January 2017 to 3 February 2017. Location: The A27 eastbound entry slip from the A3. Lanes Closed: There will be one of two lanes closed. Reason: Road repairs are planned.

A3 northbound access from A333 - Northbound - Road Works

Location: The A3 northbound entry slip from the A333. Status: Pending. Lanes Closed: All lanes will be closed. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 21:00 and 06:00 from 18 December 2017 to 22 December 2017. Reason: Road repairs are planned.

A3 northbound access from A3(M) - Northbound - Road Works

Location: The A3 northbound entry slip from the A3(M) . Status: Pending. Lanes Closed: All lanes will be closed. Schedule: From 21:00 on 3 February 2017 to 06:00 on 4 February 2017. Reason: Road repairs are planned.

A3(M) J2 northbound access - Northbound - Road Works

Location: The A3M northbound entry slip at junction J2 . Status: Pending. Lanes Closed: All lanes will be closed. Schedule: From 21:00 on 3 February 2017 to 06:00 on 4 February 2017. Reason: Road repairs are planned.

A303 westbound access from A34 - Westbound - Road Works

Location: The A303 westbound entry slip from the A34 . Status: Pending. Lanes Closed: All lanes will be closed. Schedule: From 21:00 on 2 February 2017 to 06:00 on 3 February 2017. Reason: Road repairs are planned.

A31 eastbound exit for M27 - Eastbound - Road Works

Status: Pending. Lane Closures: Lane two will be closed. Schedule: From 22:00 on 8 February 2017 to 06:00 on 9 February 2017. Location: The A31 eastbound exit slip to the M27 . Lanes Closed: There will be one of two lanes closed. Reason: Roadside drains works are planned.

A31 eastbound exit for M27 - Eastbound - Road Works

Status: Pending. Lane Closures : Lane one will be closed. Schedule: From 22:00 on 30 January 2017 to 06:00 on 31 January 2017. Location: The A31 eastbound exit slip to the M27. Lanes Closed: There will be one of two lanes closed. Reason : Roadside drains works are planned.

A34 southbound access from A272 - Southbound - Road Works

Location: The A34 southbound entry slip from the A272 . Status: Pending. Lanes Closed: All lanes will be closed. Schedule: From 21:00 on 30 January 2017 to 06:00 on 31 January 2017. Reason: Roadworks are planned.

A34 southbound access from A303 - Southbound - Road Works

Location: The A34 southbound entry slip from the A303. Status : Pending. Lanes Closed: All lanes will be closed. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 21:00 and 06:00 from 6 February 2017 to 10 February 2017. Reason: Road repairs are planned.

M27 westbound between J9 and J8 - Westbound - Road Works

Status: Pending. Lane Closures: Lanes 1 and 2 will be closed. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 21:00 and 06:00 from 20 February 2017 to 23 February 2017. Location: The M27 westbound between junctions J9 and J8. Lanes Closed: There will be two of three lanes closed. Reason: Road repairs are planned.

M27 J1 eastbound access - Eastbound - Road Works

Status: Pending. Lane Closures: Lane two will be closed. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 22:00 and 06:00 from 1 February 2017 to 3 February 2017. Location: The M27 eastbound entry slip at junction J1. Lanes Closed: There will be one of two lanes closed. Reason: Roadside drains works are planned.

M27 J1 westbound exit - Westbound - Road Works

Status: Pending. Lane Closures: Lane one will be closed. Schedule: From 22:00 on 9 February 2017 to 06:00 on 10 February 2017. Location: The M27 westbound exit slip at junction J1. Lanes Closed: There will be one of two lanes closed. Reason: Roadside drains works are planned.

M271 J1 northbound exit - Northbound - Road Works

Status: Pending. Lane Closures: Lane one will be closed. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 09:30 and 16:00 from 6 February 2017 to 10 February 2017. Location: The M271 northbound exit slip at junction J1. Lanes Closed: There will be one of two lanes closed. Reason: Road repairs are planned.

M3 westbound within J11 - Westbound - Road Works

Status: Pending. Lane Closures: Lane one will be closed. Schedule: Expect disruption everyday between 22:00 and 06:00 from 20 February 2017 to 25 February 2017. Location: The M3 westbound between junctions J11 and J12 . Lanes Closed: There will be one of three lanes closed. Reason: Roadworks are planned.

M3 J7 westbound access - Westbound - Road Works

Location: The M3 westbound entry slip at junction J7. Status: Pending. Lanes Closed: All lanes will be closed. Schedule: From 21:00 on 28 January 2017 to 06:00 on 29 January 2017. Reason: Road repairs are planned.

