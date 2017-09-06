Serious accident on A32

Police are reporting a serious crash on one of Hampshire’s main roads.
The A32 and the B2150 are closed in both directions following a road traffic collision in Droxford.
Long delays are expected and drivers are asked to find alternatives routes.
