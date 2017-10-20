Southern Rail drivers to be balloted in bid to end impasse

Have your say

SOUTHERN Rail drivers are to be balloted as part of a proposed deal to end a long-running dispute.

Aslef, the train drivers’ union, has been locked in a dispute with the rail service since last April.

Now a new offer, which includes a five-year pay deal worth 28.5 per cent, is set to be put to drivers.

Mick Whelan, general secretary of the union, said a resolution had been proposed on outstanding issues with Southern’s parent company Govia Thameslink Railway over driver-controlled trains, terms and conditions, as well as pay.

He said: ‘The proposed agreement means we will have a second safety-trained person on every train covered by this agreement.’