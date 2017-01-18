Southern Rail to restore ‘full train service’ from next week

Southern will restore its ‘full train service’ from next Tuesday now that the drivers’ union has suspended its industrial action, the rail company has announced.

The company said it will not be possible to reintroduce a full timetable before then because work rosters were issued before Aslef called off three strikes next week and lifted an overtime ban.

The company is also facing a 24-hour strike on Monday by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union.

The announcement was made ahead of fresh talks between the two sides aimed at resolving a dispute over driver-only trains.

Angie Doll, Southern’s passenger services director, said: ‘Whilst inevitably there will be disruption next Monday, the good news is that due to the changes we’ve now fully rolled out, we’re now able to run more services on more routes serving more passengers and ultimately we’ll have fewer cancellations and delays.

‘Next Monday, some 200 extra trains will be running and several routes will have their first service on an RMT strike day.

‘The RMT should now recognise that their industrial action is wholly futile. They should stop the strikes, get back round the table with us and move forward together with us, delivering a better railway for our passengers.’

Southern said it will run more than 70 per cent of its trains next Monday - 10 per cent more of its normal timetable than it operated on previous conductor strike days.

The route between Portsmouth and Chichester - previously suspended on RMT conductor strike days - will operate on Monday.

Routes which previously finished early in the evening will also now run later, and from Tuesday Southern plans to operate the normal full timetable.

Southern advised passengers to check its website for the latest information before they travel.