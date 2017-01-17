Southern Rail workers suspend industrial action ahead of fresh talks

The Aslef union is to suspend industrial action on Southern Railway ahead of fresh talks tomorrow, the TUC has announced.

The talks will be chaired by TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady and Andy Meadows, Abellio UK HR Director.

ASLEF has agreed to suspend all industrial action on Southern Rail scheduled for next week.

In a joint statement, Frances O’Grady and Andy Meadows said: ‘We are committed to finding a fair solution to this dispute. We are pleased that all parties have agreed to meet for meaningful talks.’

More to follow.