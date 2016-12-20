‘Southern row is in government’s hands’

A ‘CHRISTMAS truce’ between striking unions and Southern Railway is in the hands of the government, a union has said.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Union continues its two-day strike today and its general secretary Mick Cash says a deal could be struck between the government and the much-criticised rail company that would provide the basis for a ‘Christmas truce.’

Mr Cash said the prospective deal would see the government agreeing rail contracts with Southern that would keep a guard on the train.

Southern Railway services in the area are likely to be affected again today.