Sun, sea and all that jazz - Chris Page enjoys sweet sounds among the delights of the French Riviera

Nice arrival within a week of 84 innocent lives being lost, with more than 300 injured, in the Bastille Day truck carnage sounded a suitably sombre note.

But, a short distance down Côte d’Azur, lovers of music and life alike were determined to show their solidarity. Their show would go on, albeit truncated, to lift shallow spirits.

And, although increased security curtailed fringe gatherings, Jazz à Juan duly delivered as a defiant tour de force in the face of senseless atrocities along their coast and across the globe.

Joy of Life was never more evident on the Antibes shores and streets where, 70 years before, Picasso crafted La Joie de Vivre iconic celebration of peace.

Juan les Pins produced similarly life-affirming exuberance among an audience eager to enjoy an uplifting soundtrack to lighten the understandably morose mood.

Diana Krall, headlining on the delayed opening night, was literally instrumental in striking just such an optimistic note. Vocal chords and keyboard in perfect harmony, she dedicated her sweet sounds to the fallen families.

The crowd were keen to match the tempo of a sensational set, stunning and striking in equal measure, including such hits as ‘60s classic The Look Of Love, penned by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, whose back catalogue she and singer-songwriter husband Elvis Costello continue to champion and celebrate.

She was preceded on the Pinède Gould stage by revelation, to this reviewer at least, of the former The Hoax bluesman Hugh Coltman. The Brit turned Parisian’s measured inflection and intonation eloquently channeled late great satin-silk smoothness of Nat King Cole. No mean feat.

The best was yet to come with ace of bass Marcus Miller. The double Grammy award winner wowed a packed audience, treated to a majestic performance by the masterful multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer. Two decades since his first appearance among the pines, his funk-fused delivery was simply sublime. He followed fellow bassist Richard Bona and Mandekan Cubano as well as Flemish songbird Selah Sue, whose soul diva delivery climaxed in stand-out rendition of hit single Raggamuffin.

Francais five-piece Maryline and The Family Company paved the way for Eddy Mitchell Big Band’s brass section-supported crooning par excellence. Chanteuse Robin McKelle, pianist Paolo Conte and American Gospel Junior free show ensured it was indeed Oh Happy Day as the curtain fell on a celebration that beat all the odds.

Europe’s longest running annual jazz jamboree, this year marking its 56th anniversary, is the perfect time to travel there but, thanks to personable professionalism of tourism hosts

Béatrice Di Vita and Lucy Howard, there’s never a bad time to savour the flavour of this Mediterranean maritime paradise.

Built on Greek and Roman origins, characterised by lofty ramparts, the resort’s ports include yachting mecca Port Vauban and sandy shores of chic Cap d’Antibes.

Its incomparable charm has long delighted visitors as illustrious as cubism pioneer Picasso, whose bright works reflected the white light and lore of this land.