Surveys set to help dictate the future of motorway

WORK to improve journeys by undertaking surveys for the M27 is set to begin tomorrow.

Highways England will be assessing the condition of junction 9 in Whiteley this week, and say that disruption will be kept to a minimum.

Lane closures will be in place on the westbound carriageway and exit slip road at the junction overnight tomorrow.

The work will be carried out from 9pm until 6am the following morning. For more information, people can go to roads.highways.gov.uk/regions.