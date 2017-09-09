Terminal upgrade work is completed

Have your say

IMPROVEMENTS for transport to the Isle of Wight have been completed, according to Wightlink.

The £45m investment project for the Portsmouth-Fishbourne car ferry route means that the company is now using two-tier boarding ramps to load and unload vehicles on its largest ferry, St Clare.

Project director John Burrows said: ‘The new double deck boarding ramps are reducing queues and cutting congestion in Portsmouth city centre.

‘We are grateful to our neighbours for their patience and understanding during the construction works.’

Councillor Donna Jones, leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘I was interested to hear about Wightlink’s re-development in the early stages and have been delighted to see the new terminal improvements taking shape over the past year.’

A new ferry is also being constructed for the route, called Victoria of Wight.

It is due to come into service in the summer of 2018.