Here are the latest roadworks in our area this week.

M3 junctions 2 (M25) to 4a Farnborough, Hampshire: Smart motorway improvement

Work to reduce congestion and improve journey times continues this week with narrow lanes a 50mph speed limit in place on both carriageways between junctions 2 and 4a, with a free recovery service operating 24 hours a day.

For further details of this scheme visit: http://www.highways.gov.uk/roads/road-projects/m3-junctions-2-4a/

---

M3 junction 7 to 8 Basingstoke, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing a section of the southbound carriageway between Basingstoke and Dummer continues this week. The M3 southbound carriageway will be closed from junction 7 (Basingstoke) to junction 9 (Winchester) overnight, between 10pm and 6am, from Monday 16 January for two weeks (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A303 west, then south on the A34 towards Winchester.

---

M3 junction 8 Popham, Hampshire: bridge strengthening

Work to maintain journeys by undertaking bridge bearing and support replacement continues this week. Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed restriction are in place on the link form the M3 southbound to the A303 westbound 24 hours a day until May.

---

M3 junction 9 Winchester, Hampshire: safety barrier

Work to improve safety by carrying out repairs to the barrier along the southbound slip road finishes this week. The southbound exit slip road at the junction will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Friday 20 January. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 11.

---

M3 junctions 12 Chandlers Ford to 14 Chilworth, Hampshire: drainage

Work to maintain road user safety by carrying out drainage maintenance finishes this week. Lane closures will be in place on the north and southbound carriageways and on the link to the M27 westbound overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Friday 20 January.

---

M271 Southampton, Hampshire: drainage

Work to ensure road user safety by maintaining the drainage asset starts this week. Lane closures will be in place on both carriageways between the M27 junction 3 roundabout and the A3057 Romsey Road roundabout overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Tuesday 17 January for 6 nights (Monday to Friday only).

---

M27 junctions 7 Hedge End to 8 Bursledon, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing a section of the M27 eastbound carriageway continues this week. The M27 eastbound carriageway will be closed from junction 7 to junction 8 overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Wednesday 25 January (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via Charles Watts Way, Kanes Hill (A27) and A3024.

---

M27 junctions 11 Fareham to 9 Whiteley, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing a section of the M27 westbound carriageway continues this week. The M27 westbound carriageway will be closed from junction 10 to junction 9 overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Friday 27 January (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via Wickham, the A334, Curdridge, Botley and Hedge End.

---

M271 junction 1 Southampton, Hampshire: junction improvements

Work by Hampshire County Council to improve the roundabout as part of the redevelopment adjacent to the junction continues this week. Varied north and southbound slip road closures will be in place overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Sunday 22 January. Clearly signed diversions will be in place.

---

A3 Liphook, Hampshire: resurfacing

Work to improve journeys by resurfacing a section of the A3 southbound between Bramshott and Liphook continues this week. The A3 southbound will be closed from the A31 Hogs Back (Guildford) to Griggs Green will be closed overnight, between 10pm and 6am, until Tuesday 24 January (Monday to Friday only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place via the A31 and A325.