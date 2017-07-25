Traffic as delayed roadworks shut motorway

Commuters are facing traffic after overrunning roadworks forced the closure of the M3.
It was closed southbound between Junction 13 Chandlers Ford and the M27, with congestion back to junction 12.
But as of 7.15am it was re-opened.
