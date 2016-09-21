Train station car park build firmly on track

THE HUGE expansion of a train station car park has been launched.

Work has begun to build an extra storey on the car park at Havant railway station, creating 190 extra spaces

Havant MP Alan Mak visited to launch construction, which is due to finish in December.

Direct rail links to several cities means that the station, in Havant town centre, is a commuting hotspot.

Mr Mak said: ‘As a commuter myself, I know how important Havant station is for local residents, connecting them to London, Portsmouth and the rest of the country.

‘I’m delighted that South West Trains is continuing to invest in Havant station, and it was pleasure to help launch construction and meet those behind the scheme.’

Alistair Wright, head of property at South West Trains, showed Mr Mak around the site.

He said: ‘We hope it will make a real difference for our passengers and we look forward to opening later this year.’

The extension has been funded by a multimillion-pound investment by South West Trains to improve parking across its network.

New lighting, CCTV and help points will be installed in the expanded car park.

The Havant MP hopes that the extra spaces will alleviate parking congestion on nearby roads.

And Mr Mak is lobbying in Westminster for the delivery of ‘quicker, longer and better’ trains from the area to London. ‘We have a rising population and more people than ever commute to London and around the Solent region,’ he said.

‘As a regular user of the Havant-to-London line, I look forward to working with South West Trains in the future to ensure Havant station gets the upgrades it deserves.’

Car park users have been encouraged to get parking permits from Havant Borough Council for Civic Centre Road East, Civic Centre Road North and Prince George Street during the construction.