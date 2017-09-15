TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Autumn weather arrives as traffic grows on major roads

It looks like autumn has finally arrived in the Portsmouth area - but it could still be a wet end to the working week.
The Met Office is predicting temperatures of up to 16C, with a 30 per cent chance of rain later in the evening.
Sunnier spells are expected this morning though, with cloudy weather also likely.
THE TRAVEL LOW-DOWN
M27 – Usual slow traffic on eastbound route near to Junction 8 at Bursledon and Junction 11 at Fareham
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – Some slow trafic heading southbound into the city
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some slow traffic heading northbound towards Fareham, but no reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
