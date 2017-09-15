TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Autumn weather arrives as traffic grows on major roads

Have your say

It looks like autumn has finally arrived in the Portsmouth area - but it could still be a wet end to the working week.

The Met Office is predicting temperatures of up to 16C, with a 30 per cent chance of rain later in the evening.

Latest traffic at 8.15am this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Sunnier spells are expected this morning though, with cloudy weather also likely.

THE TRAVEL LOW-DOWN

M27 – Usual slow traffic on eastbound route near to Junction 8 at Bursledon and Junction 11 at Fareham

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – Some slow trafic heading southbound into the city

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some slow traffic heading northbound towards Fareham, but no reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays