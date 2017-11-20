TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Delays on A27 after collision and breakdown

Have your say

AN ACCIDENT on the A27 is causing delays.

Motorists travelling both ways at Southampton Road, Titchfield on the A27 are facing delays after a traffic collision.

Congestion is heaviest travelling northbound out of Stubbington and along Mill Lane and Segensworth Road, as traffic diverts – leading to delays of at least 25 minutes.

Reports of the accident – which sources say is causing delays on approach, with the road partially blocked – emerged just after 7am.

A broken-down vehicle between the A2030 and the Portsbridge roundabout is also causing delays of up to 15 minutes between Havant and Portsmouth, on approach from the A3(M).

THE BIGGER PICTURE

M27 – Slow traffic eastbound, from J3, after reports of a broken-down vehicle at Rownhams services blocking lane three of four

A3(M) – Some northbound congestion heading towards Clanfield

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays

WEATHER

It’s a cool start to the morning with temperatures of 11C, which will increase to 13C this afternoon.

There is a 10 per cent chance of rain throughout the day.