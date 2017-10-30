TRAVEL: Delays of 30 minutes on A3 after ‘multi-vehicle’ accident

Have your say

AN ACCIDENT is causing delays on the A3.

An accident has led to delays of up to 30 minutes on the A3, travelling northbound.

Two lanes were closed after a ‘multi-vehicle’ accident – which occurred north of the A272 at Winchester Road, near Petersfield.

The incident, which was reported just after 7am, has now been cleared.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

M27 – Slow between J9 Whiteley and J5 Eastleigh, travelling westbound. Delays of up to 20 minutes

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some slow traffic between Fareham Road and Gosport Road, travelling towards Fareham

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays