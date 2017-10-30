TRAVEL: Delays of 30 minutes on A3 after ‘multi-vehicle’ accident

AN ACCIDENT is causing delays on the A3.
An accident has led to delays of up to 30 minutes on the A3, travelling northbound.
Two lanes were closed after a ‘multi-vehicle’ accident – which occurred north of the A272 at Winchester Road, near Petersfield.
The incident, which was reported just after 7am, has now been cleared.
THE BIGGER PICTURE
M27 – Slow between J9 Whiteley and J5 Eastleigh, travelling westbound. Delays of up to 20 minutes
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some slow traffic between Fareham Road and Gosport Road, travelling towards Fareham
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays