Travel: Legoland's amazing Castle Hotel open to adventurers

The Legoland Resort and Theme Park in Windsor has just opened the doors to its brand new Castle Hotel. Stuart Chandler had a look around. . .

Just when you thought it couldn't get any more magical, Legoland has upped its game by opening the portcullis of Castle Hotel.

Meet the jester at the Legoland Castle Hotel

A big blocky vision of medieval fun, the hotel is a treasure trove of fun for all budding knights and wizards - and a fantastic escape for parents as well.

Situated right on the edge of the theme park, the Legoland Castle Hotel houses around 2.1 million bricks and brings to life an enchanted world of brave knights, magical wizards and mischievous jesters. Colourful Lego touches and models large and small feature throughout with a staggering 657 Lego models for guests to discover.

Comprising of 61 rooms, split into, yes, knight and wizard, themed rooms, the hotel has been a year in the building and opened its doors to guests on July 1. Inside the hotel is what you would expect from the people that brought you the existing Resort Hotel with a reception area which is a triumph of the imagination, with the Lego Wizard casting a spell into the airy confines, which resemble every child's idea of an amazing fantasy castle.

Visitors taking the lift to their floor are treated to a mini lightshow as the wizard casts a spell to take you up. The attention to detail on the corridors is incredible and the rooms themselves are a cornucopia of Lego invention, with carpets and walls decked out in clever 3D designs that transport kids and adults alike to another dimension.

Inside reception.

With separate sleeping areas for adults and up to three children, the magical Wizard and Knight bedrooms are brimming with surprises too. From the wall graphics to the magical models, children (and adults alike) will delight in solving the special clues hidden in the carpet and walls to unlock the surprises that wait in the safe. Bunting, flags, shields and an illuminated stained glass window bring the majestic Knight themed rooms to life, whilst the spellbinding Wizard rooms are bursting with magic from potion bottles, spell books and mystical creatures.

It's a fantastic place to relax after a busy day in the theme park, which includes the brand new Lego Ninjago World, which includes Ninjago The Ride, the first attraction in the UK to use thrilling 4D effects of heat, smoke and wind, alongside state-of-the-art Maestro hand gesture technology, enabling riders to virtually throw fire balls, shock waves, ice and lightning using nothing but their hands, as well as intuitively adapting to each individual’s playing style.

So after all that fun it's time to eat and where better than The Castle Hotel's Tournament Tavern restaurant, home to an 80,500 brick snoozing dragon guarding her eggs in the glowing hearth below. Lit by flickering Lego torches, can you spot the Lego mice playing in the chandeliers?

The menu at the Tavern is second to none with food rivalling some of the country's best restaurants - adults can choose from an excellent gourmet á la carte menu and youngsters also have some excellent choices. Whatever you decide, the atmosphere is one of fun and relaxation, along with excellent service by a highly trained team of waiters.

In the Tournament Tavern.

And after all that fun you can retire to the Skyline Bar in the Resort Hotel for a couple of cheeky drinks as the kids are entertained by the regular entertainment shows which will have them laughing all the way to bed - and dreams of fighting dragons with swords and sorcery!

And of course when you wake up the next day there's the chance to enjoy a hearty breakfast in the Tournament Tavern before heading off for your second day in the park and the chance to catch all those rides you missed including Lego City, Duplo World, Miniland with its famous depictions of world landmarks in Lego, the amazing Star Wars Miniland and the ever dependable Pirate Shores with its classic log flume Pirate Falls! And let's not forget The Dragon - this family's favourite rollercoaster!

Travel Facts:

Legoland Windsor is located on the edge of the historic town of Windsor, 30 miles from central London . Day passes start from just £30. Prices start from £572 for a family room (2 adults / 2 children) including breakfast, park tickets for two days plus exclusive benefits. For bookings and more information visit: https://www.legoland.co.uk/castle.

In a Knight's room.

In a Wizard's room.