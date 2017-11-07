TRAVEL: Most roads running smoothly as rain set to hit area

RAIN will hit the Portsmouth area today, as the dank weather lingers into the evening.
Only a few spots of cloudy spells will break up the rain, which is expected to remain for much of the day and night.
Forecasters say the temperature will hit a high of 12 degrees, with evening lows of seven degrees.
Elsewhere, most roads and railway links are running smoothly this morning.
However, rail commuters leaving Portsmouth Harbour are being warned of minor delays following a broken down train earlier this morning,
Travel:
M27 – Slow-moving traffic is affecting the eastbound carriageway between junction 10 and 11 near Fareham.
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – Normal congestion building on routes out of the area
Trains – Minor delays affecting service from Portsmouth Harbour
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays