TRAVEL: Most roads running smoothly as rain set to hit area

RAIN will hit the Portsmouth area today, as the dank weather lingers into the evening.

Only a few spots of cloudy spells will break up the rain, which is expected to remain for much of the day and night.

Forecasters say the temperature will hit a high of 12 degrees, with evening lows of seven degrees.

Elsewhere, most roads and railway links are running smoothly this morning.

However, rail commuters leaving Portsmouth Harbour are being warned of minor delays following a broken down train earlier this morning,

Travel:

M27 – Slow-moving traffic is affecting the eastbound carriageway between junction 10 and 11 near Fareham.

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Normal congestion building on routes out of the area

Trains – Minor delays affecting service from Portsmouth Harbour

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays