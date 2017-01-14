Travel review: Lakeside splendour in Ambleside

Winding along the road in bright sunshine it was difficult to imagine the storm devastation that just 12 months ago had crippled this part of Cumbria.

But now blood is starting to pour back through the main gateway into the area in the form of tourists crossing the Pennines, and we were among those eager for a short break away.

Our base for the weekend was the Waterhead Hotel in Ambleside. Enviably situated with views across Windermere, the Large Hotel of the Year winner in the 2016 Cumbria Tourism Awards is ideally located to dump the car and explore the Lakes.

Traditional on the outside and clean and modern on the inside, the hotel manages to combine the old and new while still oozing character.

Our contemporary room with super-king sized bed was generously-sized with white walls complementing solid wood furniture, and offered a warm welcome courtesy of complimentary fruit, water and locally-distilled gin. But grandeur of a weekend bolt-hole almost paled into insignificance, competing against the truly stunning view of Windermere which almost seemed in touching distance with the water’s edge a matter of yards away. Arriving late it was time for a quick freshen up and a drink in the bar before dinner.

The menu is a real celebration of the North West and Cumbria, championing local produce with a modern slant.

We both plumped for the roast chump of Cumbrian lamb for our main course, with the attentive and knowledgeable staff on hand to recommend a suitable wine to accompany our meal.

While definitely fine dining, the portion sizes were not on the stingy side with cutlery almost unnecessary with the lamb falling apart beautifully and savoy cabbage and pancetta adding texture and even more flavour.

The following morning my deep slumber was disturbed by a growl and a bark from one of the other guests – dogs are allowed too. While the Waterhead is perfect for walkers to get out and enjoy the stunning scenery, it is just as good for those who want to marvel at the views in a more leisurely fashion.

The Waterhead Pier for the Windermere Lake Cruises is not even a stone’s throw away from the hotel. With a range of cruises available to suit walkers and non-walkers, we took the 30 minute voyage across Windermere to Bowness.

A real tourist hotspot the Victorian town’s winding streets were crammed with people from across the globe taking in the joys of the south Lakes.

A mix of modern and traditional pubs and bars line the streets as well as independent retailers, but the real attraction is The World of Beatrix Potter. The attraction tells the story of the life and achievements of the children’s writer before visitors are transported through her creations courtesy of Peter Rabbit’s Garden and Mrs Tiggy-winkle’s Kitchen before being whisked away on a virtual tour of the areas of the Lake District which inspired Potter’s creations.

Being from Yorkshire I’ve always shouted up for the splendour of the Dales, but the Lakes is just as wonderful.

Travel facts:

- Barbara Craython visited the Waterhead Hotel in Lake Road, Ambleside, Cumbria, LA22 0ER.

- A classic Lake View room (B&B) costs between £176-£315. Dinner and B&B is priced £232-£271 per room per night based on two sharing.

- Call 01539 32566 or visit the waterhead@englishlakes.co.uk