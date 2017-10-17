Two people taken to hospital after A3 crash

Have your say

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the A3 this morning.

There were delays of up to 40 minutes on the northbound route following the incident north of Liss. near Liphook services.

Police said two vans and a Ford Focus had collided.

A South Central Ambulance spokesman said it was called at 6.49am and treated three patients.

Two of them suffered minor injuries, with one being taken to the Royal Surrey County Hospital and the other to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The third patient also suffered minor injuries, but was reported to have been discharged at the scene.

Three ambulances were called out.

The vehicles have been moved to the hard shoulder and delays are now clearing.