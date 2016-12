Motorists faced delays of more than an hour after a rush-hour crash on the A3 this morning.

The accident at Petersfield left one lane blocked northbound at B2070 and Weston Lane.

Traffic service Romanse reported delays of one hour and 40 minutes.

Congestion was back to Waterlooville and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Romanse officials said at 9.30am that all lanes were reopened and delays were easing.