UPDATE: All lines now open after woman in her 70s ‘hit by train’ near Liss

RAIL services have been resumed after a pensioner was reportedly hit by a train.

Emergency services – including British Transport Police, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance – were called to the scene near Liss at 8.41pm.

While it is reported the woman was hit by a train, it is believed she sustained no injuries in the incident.

Despite rail disruption being forecast until services were set to terminate, all lines were declared open at 10.15pm.