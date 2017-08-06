UPDATE: All lines now open after woman in her 70s ‘hit by train’ near Liss

RAIL services have been resumed after a pensioner was reportedly hit by a train.
Emergency services – including British Transport Police, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance – were called to the scene near Liss at 8.41pm.
While it is reported the woman was hit by a train, it is believed she sustained no injuries in the incident.
Despite rail disruption being forecast until services were set to terminate, all lines were declared open at 10.15pm.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.