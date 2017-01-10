UPDATE: Delays after two crashes on M27

CARS have been recovered after crashes on the M27.

Romanse, the traffic service for Hampshire, said a westbound crash was blocking the outside lane between junction 12 for Portsmouth and 11 for Fareham.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 7.17am to the M27 between junctions 12 and 11 to a two vehicle collision between a Mazda and a Ford.

‘Both drivers are out of their vehicles and uninjured.

‘One of the cars was in lane 3 so there was a lane 3 closure to get the car onto the hard shoulder.

‘Both cars are clear from the carriageway now and our units have stood down.’

There were delays from the A3 at Hilsea.

Romanse said it was taking drivers 20 minutes from junction 9 to reach junction 12 for Portsmouth, and 30 minutes from the A3M junction to junction 12.

And a crash westbound on the M27 at junction 7 for Hedge End is causing delays as one lane is blocked.