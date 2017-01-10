UPDATE: Delays on M275 after two-vehicle crash

THREE people have been hurt following a two-vehicle collision on the M275.

Ambulance crews were called around 4.50pm following the incident on the northbound carriageway between the A3 and junction one.

Traffic engineers have warned traffic is not expected to resume as normal until at least 7pm.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said: ‘This was a call we received at 16.49pm reporting a two car collision on the M275 with three patients involved.

‘We currently have an ambulance at the scene assessing the three patients and they have reported they should be able to deal with all the patients ,so looks like it is fortunately minor injuries only.’