Update: Driver taken to hospital after crash on M27

A VAN and a car were involved in a road traffic collision this morning on the M27.

A police spokesperson said: ‘We were called to a two vehicle collision between J11 and J12 on the M27 eastbound.

‘The vehicles are a Nissan and a VW van.

‘The driver of the van suffered an injury and was taken to hospital.’

The injuries the driver sustained are not thought to be serious.

Two lanes were blocked and delays of up to 30 minutes were caused from Junction 10.