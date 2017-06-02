UPDATE: Expect queues on Eastern Road as police deal with a serious accident

DIVERSIONS have been put in place while police deal with a serious road traffic incident.

The incident, which happened at about 5.30pm, took place on the southbound Eastern Road into Portsmouth close to the junction with Burrfields Road.

Eyewitnesses have reported the air ambulance being in attendance as well as numerous vehicles from the police and ambulance services.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called to Eastern Road, at the Burfields Road junctions, shortly after 5.30pm to reports of a collision between two cyclists and a vehicle.

‘The southbound carriageway is down to one lane as we deal with this, but we are hoping to clear the scene in an hour or so. Keep an eye out on the Roads Policing Twitter feed for info on all lanes being reopened.’

The police would not comment on the nature of any injuries.