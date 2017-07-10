Search

UPDATE: Injuries reported and hour delay after M27 crash near Whiteley

Picture: Highways England/ROMANSE

Minor injuries have been reported after a Mazda collided with the central reservation on the M27 between Junction 9 (Whiteley) and Junction 10 (Fareham).

Two lanes heading eastbound between the two junctions were closed while police officers dealt with the incident and officers re-opened the lanes at around 4.22pm.

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: ‘We were called at 3.35pm this afternoon to reports of a single vehicle collision on the M27 between Junction 9 and 10.

‘Minor injuries have been reported.’

Traffic information service ROMANSE tweeted that drivers should expect delays of about an hour following the incident.

