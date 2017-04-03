UPDATE: Long traffic delays in city centre as Wightlink passengers face hour-long delays

Traffic is building in the city centre this afternoon as ferry passengers face delays of up to an hour.

Wightlink has apologised for the late running of services from Portsmouth to Fishbourne, which it said was down to mechanical issues that have now been resolved.

People travelling into the city are warned to expect delays on the A3, with vehicles backing up as far as the Cascades Shopping Centre.

Stagecoach South confirmed on Twitter that the 700 service will not serve Museum Road or St Georges Road due to the congestion, but will still serve The Hard.

Wightlink also said its Lymington to Yarmouth service had been delayed due to heavy fog.

In a statement it said: ‘We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused and will update you as soon as possible.’

Traffic in Portsmouth at about midday this afternoon, with red lines indicating delays. Picture: Google Maps

For the latest updates go to the Wightlink website.