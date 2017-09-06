Update on A32: ‘It looks like a tractor has driven over a sports car.’

Have your say

A MAN has been rescued after a tractor drove over a sports car on the A32 near Droxford.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: ‘ We were called at 8.34am this morning to a road traffic collision on Garrison Hill.

‘It looks like a tractor has driven over a sports car with a person inside.

‘The person removed from the vehicle is now in the hands of the ambulance service.’

Police also attended the scene with fire crews from Wickham, Bishops Waltham and two support vehicles from Cosham.

The A32 and the B2150 are closed in both directions following the incident and drivers are asked to find alternatives routes.