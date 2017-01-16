UPDATE: Person taken to hospital after second collision on M27

Two lanes were closed on the M27 this morning after a second collision in the space of a few hours.

Traffic information service ROMANSE said there had been a crash between Junction 11-12 eastbound, with delays building.

The crash happened at about 10.15am by the Port Solent junction.

A South Central Ambulance spokesman said the collision had been between a van and a car.

One person was taken to hospital although their injuries were not thought to be serious.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said there were thought to be up to four vehicles involved.

There were delays of about 20 minutes on the route.

The vehicles involved have now been removed to the hard shoulder.

There was an earlier collision between the same two junctions on the westbound route.