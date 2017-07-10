UPDATE: Two people taken to hospital after three-vehicle collision on A3 involving truck

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision on the A3.

The northbound route was partially blocked between Longmoor Road and the B2131 London Road after the incident near Liphook.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said a call was taken at 2.24pm, and two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Two patients were taken to the Royal Surrey County Hospital with minor injuries.

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said the crash involved a BMW, a truck and a Ford van.

Both lanes had been blocked but are now clearing.