Vintage bus rally to take place this weekend

A WIDE variety of buses are promised to be on display at this weekend’s Provincial Society Bus Rally.

Buses dating back as early as 1942 will be shown off in Stokes Bay, Gosport, on Sunday, August 6, running from 10am to 5pm.

A roster of 48 buses is currently confirmed, and although many are from Gosport and the wider Hampshire region, there are some that will be journeying from further afield, such as the 1960 AEC Routemaster from London transport, and the 1951 AEC Regent III from Eastbourne Corporation.

Free vintage bus services to the rally will also be operating from Gosport bus station.

For more information go to provincialsociety.org.