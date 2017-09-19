WATCH: Car left embedded in Portsmouth pub after crash

A CAR was left embedded in the wall of a pub in Portsmouth after a crash this morning.
Hampshire Police was called to the scene at 8.59am this morning, after a Vauxhall Corsa hit the outside the wall of a the Travellers Rest in Somers Road.
It has since been removed by police.
The driver sustained minor injuries and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.
A spokeswoman for Southsea Fire Station said: ‘We received a call just after 9am.
‘Our job was to make sure the wall wouldn’t fall down – once we were sure that was secure we left the scene of the incident.
‘We were only there for 10-15 minutes in total.’
Passer-by Carl Ross, 32, said: ‘There was a lot of activity from the emergency services.
‘A few of the roads have been closed off – it looks as though the car went into the gate and then the wall.
‘There is a hole in the wall where the car went through it, so it looks pretty serious.’
More to follow.
